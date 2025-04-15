Rugby and Gaming: Combine Them to Get Double the Entertainment

How watching a rugby game feels similar to gambling

If you’re a fan of sports, remember that last match you watch. If you think about it, enjoyment was definitely involved as you cheered for your favourite team. And whether you are alone or with your mates at a bar, it’s shown that watching sports boosts well-being.

But what makes it so entertaining to put so much involvement into watching a sports game? Especially when watching a rugby match, you’ll encounter a fast-paced environment with many unexpected outcomes. This means that, as a viewer, you’ll be kept on the edge, waiting to know what’s next.

In addition, people who watch rugby find different tactics and emotions involved in a game very fascinating. What keeps the viewer excited is never knowing the exact outcome.

Watching rugby vs playing slots

Watching a rugby game Playing slots Not knowing if the player will score or not when he has the ball. Not knowing the outcome of your bet. The expectation for your team to score. The expectation of getting a win while looking at the moving reels. Desire for your team to win. The desire for you to win big. The smallest move on the field can change the outcome of the game. Each symbol that gets on your playing board can give you a different outcome for the bet you place.

Rugby-Inspired Slots

We’ve compiled some examples of slot machines that give you both the excitement of a gambling session and the thrill of watching a rugby game.

Rugby Star

This slot from Games Global went live on the market in 2015, but it continues to be relevant for fans who enjoy rugby and gambling. Its symbols resemble a rugby game, and the background is the field itself.

This slot machine distinguishes itself by having no less than 243 ways to win that are rewarded from left to right. In addition, this is a great game if you’re a high roller because the maximum bet is $125.

We particularly liked that you have the option of autoplay, which allows you to watch the reels unfold while you collect your winnings. This will definitely give you the feeling of watching a rugby game.

Rugby Riches

If you’re looking for something more special, Rugby Riches is the perfect match for you. This game has been on the market since 2016, when the provider 1x2Gaming launched it, and it certainly distinguishes itself from the rest.

Since this is more of a scratch game than a slot machine, it’s amazing for new players. So, if you’re a rugby fan who’s trying to find an easy game to have fun with, this might be the most suitable.

In the game, you’ll have a card with six different hidden icons. In order to get a win, you’ll simply have to get three matching symbols. The highest-paying symbol will come in the form of the rugby winner’s cup.

Webby Heroes

This slot machine will definitely get you into the spirit of a rugby game, as it is fast-paced and has lots of entertaining features. You’ll get to enjoy sets of additional free spins and even multipliers.

This game’s release date is June 24, 2019. Since then, it has become more and more popular among players who enjoy sports. Meanwhile, its provider, Platipus Games, has extended its treasury by creating some original and engaging slots.

If you want to try out this game, it’s important to note that the maximum bet you can place is $30. Therefore, it will suit you as a new player, letting you keep your budget under control.

Aussie Rules

This slot stands out because the Australian Football League inspires it. If you’re a fan of that, you’ll definitely love it. Rival Gaming is the provider that released it on the market, and it sure has some interesting features.

Apart from the wild symbols and free spins, you’ll get a so-called “Football Bonus”. You can score amazing points and win rewards by kicking some footballs between the uprights.

Gameday

With classic graphics, Gameday is one of those slots that evokes the spirit of being on a football field. You’ll have an autoplay available, which makes your gambling session more engaging.

When you get 2 bonus symbols on an active payline, you will trigger a bonus round, which means that the outcome of your bet will get multiplied.

Odd Shaped Balls

You’re surely going to have fun with this one because OpenBet resealed it during the Rugby World Cup in 2011. So, if you’re looking for a bit of nostalgia, you’ve got it through this game.

One important thing to remember is that the minimum bet is 0.5, and the maximum reaches 50. Make sure you’re keeping your budget in mind before you go all in.

This is a 96% RTP video slot released by 888 Gaming. It might not have the best graphics, but it sure has all the important features that make a slot machine worth trying. It looks like most players enjoy them because they combine a humorous nature with the rough reality of rugby.

You’ll also be able to take advantage of the Pick-a-Box feature, which gives you the chance to unlock a nice prize.

Having fun responsibly

We’re sure that playing slot machines with your favourite theme will get you hooked. This is why it’s crucial to practice responsible gambling. You should only play for fun and not for profit, and check how much time you spend on gambling sites.

A popular way to link gambling and watching sports is through sports betting. Sports betting is making fans more engaged in viewing matches because it drives interest since money is also involved.

Don’t forget that you should be careful of getting drawn into the betting world. Make sure you don’t spend all your funds this way, and only bet on games from time to time. A way to keep this in control is by having a monthly budget.

Conclusion

As slot machines become more and more popular, rugby fans can take advantage of games resembling the real experience of watching their favourite sport. With their various symbols and bonus functions, you’ll definitely feel the thrill and excitement of rugby while playing themed slots.