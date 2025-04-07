Can you bet on the Six Nations 2026?

The Six Nations 2026 may still be some time away, but rugby fans and bettors are already looking ahead to the tournament. It’s one of the most prestigious international rugby competitions, hence the significant betting interest around the event while it’s still months away.

Some punters are even considering backing their favourite teams before the first kickoff, and that’s where outright wagers on UK betting apps come into play. Considering there is still time until Six Nations 2026, the odds will likely fluctuate based on squad announcements, injuries to star players, and team performances during the Autumn Internationals or the Rugby World Cup.

Is it possible to bet on the Six Nations 2026?

Yes, you can bet on the Six Nations 2026. Even small betting apps offer outright winner odds for the tournament. Some bookmakers have also started offering odds boosts on select Six Nations 2026 markets, and this is a strong indicator of the betting interest surrounding the event.

While most major betting apps generally feature the same markets, the ones more in tune with Rugby could also feature more niche betting markets before and during the event.

How to place a bet on the Six Nations 2026

If you already have an account on a betting platform, you can easily place a bet on the Six Nations 2026 by:

Open your preferred betting app

Navigate to the Rugby section

Select the Six Nations 2026

Choose your market and place a bet.

Who usually wins the Six Nations?

Historically, England and Wales are the most successful nations in the Six Nations Championship, both with 39 titles. France closely follows the two with 27 titles, while Ireland and Scotland trails with 24 and 22, respectively.

While history plays a role in betting odds, they tend to be dynamic and can change based on current team performance, injuries, and other factors.​

Trends can always shift, and new teams can take center stage. Between 2015 and 2025, for example, Wales slightly struggled against its competition. The team could only secure two Six Nations titles in these 10 years, while England and Ireland took home three each. In the meantime, Rugby fans witnessed France step up to the challenge and win the Six Nations in 2022 and 2025.

Overall, placing an early bet on the Six Nations 2026 requires careful consideration. Outright odds can shift significantly in the months leading up to the tournament. One of the most important aspects to evaluate is the recent team form. Performances in the 2025 Six Nations and the Autumn Internationals can indicate which teams are in strong shape.

Squad depth and injuries are also key factors. Teams with strong benches could be more resilient over a long tournament, giving them an unexpected edge. With the event getting closer, more betting markets are likely to open for punters, allowing them to place more specified bets. When Six Nations starts, you can also keep an eye on prop bets, which let punters demonstrate their expertise in teams and players.