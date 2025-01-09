Regardless of where in the world you’re playing from, you’ve probably come across bonus buy slots. There are a few specifics related to this feature that apply to British players. In this article, we’ll cover everything that UK slots fans need to know about bonus buy slots.

The Basics of Bonus Buy Slots

Bonus buy slots are those which utilise a ‘bonus buy’ feature. Other terms are sometimes used in reference to this, including ‘feature buy’ and ‘feature drop’. This mechanic essentially enables players to pay a set amount of money to guarantee that their next spin gets them into the bonus round. This is an alternative to playing naturally and simply waiting for a spin to trigger the bonus round.

Using the bonus buy mechanic can be very expensive, often costing 100x the stake. This means that if a player were to wager £1 on a spin with the bonus buy feature enabled, each spin would, in fact, cost £101.

Bonus Rounds

Bonus rounds are a key feature in many slot games, triggered either by meeting specific conditions during the base game or through a bonus buy option. Bonus buy slots, in particular, are popular among players who want instant access to exciting features without waiting for natural triggers. To learn more about bonus buy slots and find the top games, check out the guide at https://www.slotozilla.com/uk/slots-features/bonus-buy. Below are some of the most common types of bonus rounds:

Free spins: The player receives a number of free spins to use. This type of bonus is sometimes combined with others, such as multipliers.

Multiplier bonus: A multiplier bonus literally multiplies the winnings of your spins within the bonus round.

Cascades and avalanches: Certain combinations of symbols disappear, and others fall into their place. This can trigger a chain reaction of wins.

Wheel of fortune: The player spins a randomised wheel to win prizes such as multipliers, free spins or a jackpot.

Expanding wilds: During the bonus round, some wilds will expand to cover clusters of symbols or even entire reels.

Progressive jackpot rounds: Progressive jackpots grow with each play, and some games give players the chance to win these within the bonus round.

Types of Bonus Buys

It’s not always as simple as just paying up front and being guaranteed entry to the bonus round. There are a few different variants of bonus buys. Here are the most common:

Instant bonus buy: The player gets instant access to the bonus round.

Bonus level buy: The player gets access to a certain layer or level of the bonus round.

Progressive bonus buy: The more the player pays, the better their chances of winning the bonus round's top prizes.

Free spins buy: The player buys a set number of free spins to use within the bonus round.

The player buys a set number of free spins to use within the bonus round. Bonus buy wheel: The player buys a spin on a wheel of fortune game, which determines the type of bonus round they enter.

Legality of Bonus Buy Features

Bonus buy slots are a controversial topic, and some regulators have banned their use.

In Britain

In 2019, the United Kingdom Gambling Commission (UKGC) banned bonus buy slots. As a result, many casino operators and game developers made changes to their offerings.

The reason for this is that some players weren’t playing slots as intended, which is a game of chance. They were instead paying very large sums of money to ensure that they got into the bonus round. These players were burning through their bankrolls at an unhealthy speed.

The UKGC’s concern was that bonus buy features would encourage problem gambling, and therefore decided to prohibit the feature’s use.

Internationally

Worldwide, there are many countries which still allow bonus buy slots. Here’s an overview of some of the regions which have not yet banned the practice:

Territory/Licence Bonus Buy Legal Status Curacao This is a very popular licence, yet it is known for having quite lenient regulations Malta The MGA has not banned bonus buy features outright but instead leaves it up to the operator Canada Some territories within Canada have lax gambling laws, and these allow for bonus buy features Crypto casinos These are often unlicensed and unregulated, and they may be part of the grey or black market, so players should avoid them New Zealand New Zealand players have access to international casinos, which include some sites which host bonus buy slots Japan There are no bans on bonus buy features in Japan

Additional Things Players Should Take Note Of

We’ve covered the basics, but there are a few considerations that players should keep in mind concerning bonus buy slots:

Some bonus buy slots will have different RTP (return to player) rates listed. This is because using a bonus buy feature will typically boost the RTP by a few percent for the next spin.

If you come across a bonus buy slot whilst playing in the UK, consider this a red flag. It may be the case that the casino you’re using is breaking the rules, and it might not be properly licensed.

It’s not necessary to use bonus buy features to get into a bonus round; they’re always accessible through the base game.

Using bonus buy features can dramatically increase the speed with which you spend your bankroll, so if you’re outside of the UK and playing a bonus buy slot, do be careful.

Enabling a bonus buy feature usually increases a game’s volatility. This means that the highs are higher and the lows are lower; wins are less frequent but greater in value.

Summary

Bonus buy slots bring an extra layer of excitement to online gaming, offering instant access to bonus rounds for those willing to pay the price. However, it’s important to understand their mechanics, legal status, and potential risks. Armed with this knowledge, players can decide whether these features align with their gaming preferences and budget.