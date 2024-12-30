Rugby’s Rise in Popularity in GCC Countries

Rugby may not yet rival football in its fanbase or investment in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, but its rise in popularity is undeniable. From strategic sponsorships to grassroots development, the sport is beginning to carve a niche in a region traditionally dominated by football and other high-profile sports.

The GCC countries are no strangers to bold bets, and their growing interest in rugby feels like a calculated move – one that could pay off big in the coming years, just like the roulette game where a well-placed spin can change the odds in a heartbeat.

Strategic Investments and Sponsorships

The surge in rugby’s popularity across the GCC is not by chance. Strategic investments and sponsorships are playing a pivotal role in bringing the sport into the spotlight. Emirates Airlines, for example, has made a bold commitment to Asia Rugby, which covers 36 countries, including the GCC. This partnership isn’t just about brand visibility – it’s about building a future for rugby by funding tournaments and engaging youth audiences.

The region has also expressed interest in hosting marquee events like the Rugby World Cup in 2035. Building on the momentum of hosting global events like the FIFA World Cup, GCC nations like Qatar, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia are positioning themselves as key players in rugby’s global growth. These investments are not just about sport – they are about showcasing the GCC’s ability to compete on the world stage in multiple arenas.

Rugby’s Unique Appeal in the GCC

What makes rugby stand out in the GCC? While football remains king, rugby offers something different: a sense of community and inclusivity that appeals to a diverse demographic. The sport’s values – teamwork, discipline, and respect – resonate strongly with the region’s younger, more globalized population.

Rugby also provides a platform for international collaboration. The influx of experienced players and coaches from countries with strong rugby traditions, such as New Zealand and South Africa, is elevating the quality of the game in the region. This is reminiscent of Japan’s rugby transformation after hosting the 2019 Rugby World Cup, where international expertise helped local players flourish.

The Investment Gap: Rugby vs. Other Sports

Despite its growing popularity, rugby still trails far behind other sports in terms of investment in the GCC. Football dominates the field, with Saudi Arabia leading the pack thanks to its massive sponsorship deals and the high-profile ownership of Newcastle United by the Saudi Public Investment Fund. Boxing and golf also enjoy significant financial backing, leaving rugby to fight for its share of the pie.

Currently, rugby has no major sponsorship deals in Saudi Arabia, highlighting its relatively low profile compared to other sports. However, this could change if the GCC successfully secures the 2035 Rugby World Cup. Hosting such a prestigious event would not only boost rugby’s visibility but also attract sponsorships and partnerships that could transform the sport’s fortunes in the region.

The 2035 Rugby World Cup: A Game-Changer?

If the GCC countries succeed in hosting the 2035 Rugby World Cup, it could be a game-changer for rugby in the region. Such an event would shine a global spotlight on the sport, drawing in fans, sponsors, and players from around the world.

The economic benefits alone would be significant – tourism, job creation, and infrastructure development could all see a boost. But the real value lies in the legacy such an event could leave behind. Imagine a generation of young players inspired by watching world-class rugby in their home countries. The ripple effects could lead to increased participation, better facilities, and a stronger rugby culture across the region.

World Rugby’s new partnership model, which emphasizes collaboration with national unions and governments, could also play a role. By working hand-in-hand with GCC governments, the sport could secure the funding and support it needs to thrive long after the World Cup has ended.

The Future of Rugby in the GCC

The road ahead for rugby in the GCC is full of potential. The journey is far from over. For rugby to truly thrive, it needs sustained investment, strong leadership, and a continued focus on inclusivity.

The GCC has shown time and time again that it’s willing to take risks to achieve big rewards.