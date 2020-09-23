Life Insurance Should be Part of a Healthy Lifestyle

Taking good care of your health has never been this important. You don’t have to work as hard as the rugby players you watch, but you should still be exercising regularly, watching your diet, and following the recommendations of your local health officials. However, maintaining a healthy lifestyle is no reason to skip on getting life insurance. In fact, there are many reasons why a healthy lifestyle should include a reasonable life insurance policy.

If you haven’t given the topic much thought, keep reading. Let’s take a look into why even the healthiest rugby fan should still stay on top of their life insurance.

1 – You have more options than you realize

If you never shopped for life insurance before, you may not realize just how many policy options are available. Insurance policies are commodities, and companies are always coming up with new ideas in order to attract more customers.

One of the most important options you have is between term life insurance and whole life insurance. The first is an insurance policy that lasts for a fixed period of time — usually 10 to 30 years —, and the second is a policy that will cover you for as long as you are alive.

There are more options targeting more specific demographics. Some companies offer insurance targeted at fit people, for example, with steep discounts for clients who can maintain a healthy lifestyle for the duration of the policy. Other insurers offer short-term policies for people traveling in dangerous territories, or who are performing dangerous tasks.

2 – You can be paid while still living

Many modern life insurance policies offer an array of “living benefits”. These are circumstances where you may receive a partial or complete payout while still alive.

The exact details of how this work will depend on the fine print of your policy. But one common implementation is to allow policy owners to cash out their policy if they receive a terminal diagnosis and have less than 1 year to live.

No one wants to receive bad news like that. However, should that ever happen, receiving a large sum of money can be useful. That money can be put towards paying your medical bills, getting your affairs in order, and enjoying the time you have left.

3 – Premiums can be very cheap

One of the main concerns that discourages people from seeking life insurance is the price of premiums. However, you should remember that life insurance companies are in the risk management business. The less risk you offer the company, the smaller your premiums will be.

That means that if you are a young healthy rugby fan in a safe occupation, you’ll be able to pay low premiums. You can also keep your premiums cheap by reducing the value of your policy. If instead of getting a policy worth £500,000, you choose a policy worth £250,000, you’ll be able to pay half the premium amount while still having a decent amount of security.

Shop around for prices before you decide life insurance is too expensive for you. You will probably be able to find options that fit your budget while still providing several benefits. There are all types of insurance available in the market, including life insurance targeted specifically at people who practice extreme sports. If that sounds like something you need, visit https://www.insurancehero.org.uk/lifestyle/extreme-sports-life-insurance.html.