Online Gambling Guide in New Zealand

Posted on by in Guest Blogs with

It doesn’t matter if you live in New Zealand or are considering visiting, you might be interested in placing a few bets on your favourite team or trying your luck with some casino games. However, if you are not familiar with the local gambling laws, you probably want to learn more about this potentially lucrative practice and how it all works in the land of the Kiwis. Take a look below.

Is gambling legal in New Zealand?

Yes, you’ll be glad to hear that gambling is indeed legal in New Zealand. The 2003 Gambling Act ensures that there is no ambiguity in terms of gambling laws. This means that it is completely legal to gamble in online casinos as long as the operator is not based in NZ; therefore, New Zealanders can play in foreign casinos. However, the law does permit gambling in land-based casinos. Furthermore, the New Zealand Lottery Commission (NZLC) and the New Zealand Racing Board (NZRB) have authority over the gambling industry and sportsbooks and online lotteries affiliated with these organizations are also considered legal.

Types of gambling in NZ

New Zealand offers all sorts of gambling so it’s not hard to find something that suits your needs. For one, online casinos that are based outside of the country offer a wide variety of games, from blackjack to online poker which is becoming increasingly popular. Then, traditional casinos offer all the standard games one expects from this sort of venue and there are six of them in New Zealand. The lottery is another prominent type of luck-based game. Tickets can be purchased online or from authorized retail outlets. Finally, we cannot overlook sports betting. However, there is only one licenced racing and sports betting agency in the country so it’s necessary to go through TAB shops and online sportsbooks. Of course, if the operator is not located in NZ, citizens can participate in online sports betting as well.

Staying safe

Regardless of whether you’re playing for fun or to earn some extra cash, your priority should be your safety. This is why you have to do research on the casinos you plan on joining. You don’t want to put your data and privacy at risk, so ensure that the site you are playing at has all the necessary licences and protections in place. When looking for the best online casino for NZ players, check if they have a valid licence that is issued by a trusted regulatory body such as the Malta Gaming Authority. Such certification means that they offer fair games, encrypted transactions and a commitment to promoting responsible gaming.

Finding the best bonuses

If you are new to gambling, you might not be aware of the fact that various online casinos offer bonuses to players. These range from welcome bonuses to free spins all the way to refer-a-friend bonuses. While these might seem great, keep in mind that operators use these to entice players to join their casinos but they do often come with certain requirements. You might have to put money into your account first or play a certain number of games before you can get a bonus.

Available payment methods

Like most casinos, those that accept players from New Zealand also offer a wide range of payment methods. Seeing as how you have to make a deposit in order to be able to gamble online, you can use your debit or credit card to make this payment, as well as opt for a bank transfer. Then, e-wallet options like PayPal, Neteller and Skrill are all available as well. Finally, ApplePay, Paysafecard and various kinds of cryptocurrency are accepted at most reputable casinos. You can use the same method to withdraw your winnings; just bear in mind that some casinos take longer to pay you out.

Most casinos have mobile apps

Everyone loves the convenience of playing games and placing bets when on the go. Top-notch casinos are well aware of that and most of them have developed mobile apps that allow customers to access their content through their iOS and Android devices. Check out some reviews if you are interested in these apps.

Paying taxes

You might be wondering whether you have to pay taxes on any of your winnings. You’ll love the answer – no, you get to keep all your winnings. On the other hand, operators have to pay duties on profits they made from gambling.

Penalties for illegal gambling activity

Seeing as how not all gambling in NZ is legal, it’s only normal that there are penalties for those who participate in illegal activities. Fines range up to $10,000 for individuals and up to $50,000 for organizations. Furthermore, the legal gambling age when it comes to sports betting, daily fantasy and lotto is 18, while it is 20 in terms of casinos. Underage gambling is also penalized – up to $500 for the player and up to $5,000 for the operator.

As you can see, most gambling in New Zealand is legal and if you follow the rule of law, you should find yourself steering clear of any trouble. Other than that, be diligent when looking for the best casino or betting establishment, find your favourite games and start having fun!