Cannabis in sport – what are the risks and the benefits?

It is well-known that attitudes towards cannabis are changing. But nowhere is this more manifest than in the world of professional sport. Change is being pushed hard from across the Atlantic, where a handful of states have legalized recreational cannabis – that’s weed to the rest of us – in addition to permitting its medical use. Here in the UK, we still have a way to go before we reach that point. Although tolerance levels have increased, cannabis remains a controlled substance, and while medical marijuana is theoretically available, it is nigh on impossible to get it prescribed.

However, while cannabis containing THC, which is the psychotropic element that gets you high, might still be off the menu, CBD is positively booming. We have discussed elsewhere the CBD enterprise set up by two former Saracens players, and big names across other sports are also backing the product. Fighter Conor McGregor uses it to aid recovery, and last year, Birmingham City FC has the distinction of being the first sports club ever to pen a sponsorship deal with a cannabis drinks company.

Benefits of cannabis products

The positives that cannabinoids can bring have been well documented and their applications within sport are clear to see. CBD acts as a natural analgesic and anti-inflammatory, which means it is valuable in hastening recovery from injury in rugby and numerous other sports. If it works as well as its advocates say, then it is no surprise that fighters from Conor McGregor to Mike Tyson are getting behind it.

There are psychological benefits, too. Without diving too deeply into the science, cannabinoids interact with the body’s endocannabinoid system and trigger certain receptors. One consequence of this is an increase in serotonin. This gives a feeling of calm and relaxation, which helping athletes to overcome nerves and go into a game with perfect focus.

In general, all these positives apply to THC as much as they do to CBD. However, this is an area that attracts more controversy and where there are also potential negatives.

A look at the risks

However much attitudes are changing, there is clearly a big difference between taking a couple of drops of CBD before a game and sitting smoking a spliff. Even in the US, this is acknowledged, and nobody is suggesting that it is OK for NFL or NBA stars to run onto the field stoned out of their minds. Addiction is another concern that has been raised in some quarters. However, the overwhelming evidence is that while some people develop a dependency, cannabis is not addictive in the same sense as nicotine or hard drugs.

In both respects, it can be compared with alcohol. There’s nothing to prevent sports pros from enjoying a drink or two, but they would not be sinking beers prior to a game. Likewise, while some people develop an alcohol addiction, this is a tiny minority.

There is still plenty that we don’t know about cannabis, and its pros and cons. But now is the time to be asking the right questions, as its use is only set to become more mainstream in sport and society in general over the coming months and years.