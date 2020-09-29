Playing Online Bingo: 6 Easy Tips to Win

Posted on by in Guest Blogs with

Most people think that Bingo is based on pure luck. While it is a game of chance, veteran players know that winning consists of some strategy as well. If you want to turn your losses to wins, here are a few easy tips that will get you some cash and bring so much more fun.

Buy more cards

Bingo is all about math, but the simple kind—you don’t have to be a math whiz to understand that you have better chances of winning if you have more Bingo cards. This is the first step to winning big. The more cards you have for a single game, you’re more likely to strike gold. This might sound expensive, but if you’re planning a long game and truly want to improve your chances, your investment will pay off.

Pick the right time to play

Here’s another simple math tip: play when the rooms are not busy. The more people are competing for the same jackpot, the bigger the competition and the smaller the chances for the win. On the other hand, if you play when the rooms are almost empty, you will increase your chances. Of course, your timing depends on your work and family schedule, but try to hit the rooms early in the morning or late at night. Weekends are best avoided, since people are at home and free to play whenever they want.

Compare websites

Most online bingo sites are legit and easy to navigate, but they are still not all created equal. In order to find a website for you, you might want to check out online reviews that rate different websites. For instance, this is where you can read more about dove bingo review and find out great information about jackpots, bonus codes and extra spins. Once you study reviews and find the best websites for you, it’s time to find your strategy.

Adopt a strategy

There are a few strategies you can study and try out. For instance, the Granville Strategy involves taking a closer look at your cards. According to this strategy, you want to have an equal number of low and high and even and odd numbers on your card. Additionally, try to have an equal number of places with numbers that end in 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9. Simply put, you want to have a wide variety of numbers.

On the other hand, the Tippett Strategy suggests that longer games call more numbers around 38 (the middle numbers) and shorter games call more numbers around 1 and 75. Try out both of these strategies and see how you do. You can always develop your own playing style if these don’t work out.

Keep a journal

If you love to look at numbers and study them, you might want to get a journal to write down all your important information and keep it close while you play. As you study your statistics and play more games, you will start to see patterns and learn new tricks that might get you to win big.

Make friends

Bingo is a social game, even if you play it online, so try to join a community of players to get an advantage. Online forums and similar communities have many professional and seasoned players, many of which are willing to share some tips and tricks. You can also learn about various problems players come across and how you can avoid them in the future. Aside from making friends, you can truly learn plenty about strategies, bonuses, big jackpots, best websites and other Bingo-related things.

Taking your gambling seriously won’t take the fun and charm out of the game. Actually, studying the game and playing smart might turn this hobby into a nice way to earn some extra money while having some pure Bingo fun.