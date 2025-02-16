Dream Team – Lee Dickson

LEE DICKSON, THE FORMER ENGLAND, NORTHAMPTON & NEWCASTLE SCRUM-HALF, CHOOSES THE BEST XV HE HAS PLAYED WITH OR AGAINST...

Forwards

1. Sione Tonga’uiha – An absolute animal in his prime. By the time he left Saints he was one of the best mobile looseheads I played with. A lovely person as well.

2. Dylan Hartley – Captain and leader. So good in the loose with a great skillset. Helped change the mould of hookers. Schalk Brits was a wonderful player and took it on another level.

3. Carl Hayman – Was probably the best in his position in that era. Won quite a few games for Newcastle with his ...