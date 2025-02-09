Dream Team – Joe Snow

JOE SNOW, THE FORMER EXETER, COVENTRY & TAUNTON SCRUM-HALF, CHOOSES THE BEST XV HE HAS PLAYED WITH OR AGAINST...

Forwards

1. Alec Hepburn – His ability to pass off both hands, pick and go around the ruck and lock down a scrum makes him a rare breed.

2. Jordon Poole – Has an insatiable work rate and will to succeed. His leadership and ability to bust through tackles like a bowling ball is game-changing at times. Played with him at both the Chiefs and Coventry.

3. Marcus Street – His work rate and extras on the training pitch at Exeter, and in the gym is up there with the best. Loves a s...