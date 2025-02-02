Dream Team – Michael van Vuuren

Michael van Vurren, the former junior Springbok, Cheetahs, Stade Francais, Kings, Leicester, Bath, London Scottish, London Irish, Northampton, Bedford, Ampthill, Ealing, Wasps, Lions & Newcastle hooker, picks the best XV he's played with or against.
Forwards
1. Beno Obano – Hardest worker in the room. Powerful in the collision and fights really hard in the scrum. His mindset is his most powerful weapon.
2. Tom Dunn – I’m told I can’t pick two players so I’d give Dunnie the first half and Harry Thacker the second. Dunnie’s defensive ability was at times, hard to believe, an absolute bri...
