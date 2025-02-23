Dream Team – Alun Walker

ALUN WALKER, THE CHINNOR AND FORMER EDINBURGH, NOTTINGHAM, EALING & NEWCASTLE HOOKER, CHOOSES THE BEST XV HE’S PLAYED WITH OR AGAINST...

1. Brett Wilkinson – Very good scrummager and a Connacht man through and through. Has made a successful transition into coaching and would later become my scrum coach at Ealing.

2. Mark Darlington – Dutch international. I haven’t come up against many set-piece hookers like him, I would go as far as to say he’s been my arch nemesis but is also the best bloke around, so as team-mates (at Chinnor) that’s w...