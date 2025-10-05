Chile snatch their place at the top table to qualify for 2027 World Cup

By Joe Santamartia

South America now has three teams at RWC2027 – at least

Chile’s historic 31-12 victory over Samoa ensured South America will have three teams at the 2027 World Cup, with Brazil and Paraguay still in the hunt for the 24th and final place.

More than 20,000 fans roared Pablo Lemoine’s side to victory in Viña del Mar, in the latest instalment of the Uruguayan’s remarkable reign.

When Lemoine took the job in 2018, Chile were ranked 30th in the world, and had never qualified for a World Cup.

Last weekend’s victory saw them rise to 17th, leapfrogging rivals Uruguay for the first time.

Established

Lemoine, above, is not solely responsible for this upward trajectory, but his presence has been a rare constant for a Tier Two nation like Chile.

He has now declared his intention to step down after the 2027 tournament, by which point there will only be a handful of players who have ever represented the nation without Lemoine at the helm.

With two years left, it is too early to begin eulogising his stint as head coach, but it is worth emphasising how much has changed in the country under his stewardship.

When he arrived, there was no professional rugby in Chile, whereas Selknam are now an established Super Rugby Americas team.

There have been plenty of discussions about adding a second Chilean franchise for the 2027 season, with momentum growing in the wake of the win over Samoa.

This growth is all the more impressive given the fragility of the club game in Europe and North America, where clubs have folded in recent years.

By the time the 2027 World Cup begins, there is every chance that Chile could have the same number of professional teams as Wales.

Sold out

The last few years have also seen a significant increase in attendances and player numbers across the country. In 2018, Chile lost 16-12 to Brazil in front of around 1500 supporters.

In contrast, the authorities had to increase the capacity for the Samoa game due to the huge demand for tickets, which were initially capped at 12,000.

The remaining 8,000 sold out in less than 24 hours, despite the fact the match took place outside the capital, Santiago.

Last year, the team sold 24,000 tickets for their first ever game at the national stadium against Scotland. They would likely sell even more next time.

Naturally, Lemoine’s tenure will be judged by the team’s progress on the pitch, and Saturday’s victory was the latest in a long line of firsts achieved since 2018.

Having drawn the first leg 32-32 in Salt Lake City, the return victory was their first ever win over the Pacific Islanders.

Samoa were not at full strength but are nevertheless a country that has made multiple World Cup quarter finals in the past and dispatched Chile 43-10 in 2023.

Ranking

Chile’s victory follows on from their first away win over Uruguay since 1971 and their first ever win over Romania earlier this year.

These achievements have carried Chile up to 17th in the world rankings, and they will be desperate to stay there until after the pool stages for 2027 are drawn in December.

The new 24-team format includes a round of 16, which means four teams which finish 3rd in their respective groups will still qualify for the knockout stages.

Chile’s current ranking would ensure there was a lower ranked team than them in their pool, massively increasing the chances of getting out their group.

The draw will be made after the Autumn Internationals, with those games representing the last chance for teams to earn a more favourable draw.

Odds

Chile currently have no fixtures scheduled, as they would have had to play in the final qualification tournament if they had lost to Samoa, as the tournament overlaps with the Autumn Internationals.

In an ideal world, they would assume Samoa’s fixtures against Georgia, Romania and Italy, but there are thought to be budget limitations.

Discussions are ongoing about arranging fixtures, although these may end up resembling last year’s game against Scotland A, which have no bearing on rankings.

Having overcome the odds to reach the tournament, Chile are straight into another battle to maximise their chances of succeeding once they get there.

One gets the sense this is the kind of environment Lemoine and his players thrive in.

They have been battling against the tide ever since Lemoine took charge, and it is a fight they are winning.

READ MORE: England close to deal for Byron McGuigan