British and Irish Lions absentees – When luck is not your friend

Rob Cole looks at the long list of would-be Lions who were not able to go on tour because of last-minute injuries or for a host of other reasons

Zander Fagerson became the first player selected for the 2025 British & Irish Lions tour to succumb to injury when he pulled out last week with a calf injury.

Add in three Leinster players who are currently receiving treatment – Hugo Keenan, Garry Ringrose and Josh van der Flier – and it is a nervy time all round for players and coaches.

At least Scotland tighthead Fagerson has played for the Lions before. He was on the 2021 trip to South Afric...