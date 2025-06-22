U20s World Championship – England attack coach Will Parkin on title defence

Ben Jaycock speaks to Will Parkin, the 30-year-old England U18s coach who is set for his first involvement with the U20s as their attack and backs coach for their Junior World Cup title defence

The U20s World Championship is only a week away now, how are plans shaping up?

All good. This is my first proper camp with the boys, having only recently come into the role. We’ve made some changes from the Six Nations, identified areas to work on ahead of the World Cup, and are focused on supporting player development while aiming for results. The start has been promising, especially considering man...