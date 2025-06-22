Warren Gatland – Wallabies will be a lot better than people think

Joe Santamaria talks to Warren Gatland about his stint coaching in Uruguay and how he thinks the Lions will fare Down Under

After more than two decades of coaching at the highest level, few expected Warren Gatland’s first job after leaving Wales to be in Uruguay.

However, when the opportunity came, Gatland took it with both hands, spending three weeks with the nation’s franchise Peñarol as they clinched their third Super Rugby Americas title.

Gatland tells The Rugby Paper: “I spoke with Phil Davies about a month ago and he mentioned it. It was an opportunity to spend some time in a new coun...