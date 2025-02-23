After delivering one miracle, a second proved impossible

PAUL REES SAYS GATLAND SHOULD BE REMEMBERED FOR HIS REMARKABLE ACHIEVEMENTS, NOT HIS SECOND-TERM FAILINGS

TIMING is everything in sport, on and off the field. Warren Gatland left Wales at exactly the right moment in 2019 after 12 largely successful years as head coach with the team he assembled starting to break up and the lawmakers set on making the game faster and less overtly confrontational.

There were other factors. Wales’s dismantling of what had been a productive academy system five years before led to a predictable drop-off and much of the slack was taken up by Galla...