Lamb’s backing pair of 10s to be England aces

Jon Newcombe talks to the Plymouth coach who says Fin and Marcus Smith will be in charge for the next two World Cups

Top gunners: Fin Smith, left, and Marcus Smith. Below, Quins coach Nick Evans

RYAN Lamb has backed the two Smiths, Fin and Marcus, to be England’s 10s for the next two World Cups, with hot prospect Orlando Bailey pushing them hard. All three have enough time and talent on their side, to be around for at least the tournament in Australia in 2027 and USA in 2031, with Marcus Smith the oldest of the three fly-halve...