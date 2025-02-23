It’s all adding up nicely for Steve Borthwick, says Chris Ashton

Paul Rees talks to the former England winger who says the team’s age profile is looking good to challenge in RWC 2027

Chris Ashton believes England have one significant advantage over their rivals in a year that will mark the halfway point between the last World Cup and the next one – age profile.

Holders South Africa, like Six Nations champions Ireland, have a core of thirtysomethings in their squads, as do Scotland, but more than one-third of the 23 on England duty yesterday against Scotland at the Allianz Stadium were not involved in the 2023 World Cup: six players were in their 30s with...