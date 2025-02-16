Josh McNally – Too tall to be a pilot, I found lift-off in rugby

Jon Newcombe talks to Josh McNally who says that, without the RAF, he would not have achieved anything in the game

High flier: Josh McNally, centre right, celebrates after the RAF win the 2015 Inter-Services title

PICTURES: Alamy

As he enters the twilight years of his professional playing career, Cardiff Rugby’s Josh McNally has never forgotten where it all started for him – in the RAF.

Too tall to be a pilot, McNally was never airborne during his time in active service – he was fixing planes up rather than flying them in his role as a weapons technician – but over the last 12 years, the ...