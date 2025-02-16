Felipe Contepomi – It will be an honour for Argentina to take on the British & Irish Lions

Joe Santamaria talks to Argentina coach Felipe Contepomi about the challenges of a tour by England - and the Lions

The European teams are in the midst of the Six Nations, but when they find time to plan their route to World Cup glory in 2027, they would do well to keep one eye on South America.

After a historic 2024 that saw record wins against New Zealand and Australia, head coach Felipe Contepomi has turned Argentina into a force to be reckoned with.

“It was a great year and I really enjoyed it,” Contepomi told The Rugby Paper. “We had some good results but there were challenges too. Eigh...