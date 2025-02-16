Two X-Factor players, one goal

PAUL REES SAYS ENGLAND’S NO.10 JERSEY WILL BE FIN SMITH’S FOR SOME TIME BUT MARCUS STILL HAS KEY ROLE TO PLAY

IT WAS hard not to feel for Marcus Smith as quiet eventually settled on Twickenham last weekend following one of the more remarkable matches the ground has staged. His joy at being part of a winning team would have been tempered by the knowledge that, unless fate intervenes, it will be some time before he starts for England again in the outside-half jersey he so covets.

He would have suspected that once Fin Smith had his first start for England many more would ...