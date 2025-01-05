We need to see a complete shake-up

JEFF PROBYN

A FRONT ROW VIEW OF THE GAME

Crashing home: Joe Carpenter scoring for Sale against Exeter. Sale are one of only two clubs that compete at the top of the game in the whole of northern England

PICTURE: Alamy

A NEW year and change is on the way across many aspects of the game, not least with the possibility of an SGM creating a complete change at the RFU. When and if the SGM does take place, it will be the old style committee that will be left to pick up the pieces hopefully with a complete restructure of the way the game is run.

The current system has people in charge...