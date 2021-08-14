WOMEN’S GAME IN FOCUSLOUGHBOROUGH LIGHTNING AND ENGLAND HOOKERSarah Rendell takes a weekly look at some important women players

THIS WEEK...L oughborough Lightning and England star Lark Davies fell in love with rugby when she started playing tag rugby at primary school.She had watched the sport on TV with her family and enjoyed playing, but never dreamed of being a professional player as the women’s game didn’t offer contracts until January 2019.Now Davies is a fulltime player, having been a teacher before being awarded a contract.She says: “I never pla...