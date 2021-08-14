Women’s Game in Focus: England and Loughborough Lightning hooker Lark Davies

Loughborough Lightning and England star Lark Davies fell in love with rugby when she started playing tag rugby at primary school.

She had watched the sport on TV with her family and enjoyed playing, but never dreamed of being a professional player as the women’s game didn’t offer contracts until January 2019.

Now Davies is a fulltime player, having been a teacher before being awarded a contract.

She says: “I never played any rugby until year 5 or 6 when a teacher came in and introduced tag rugby. At the age of 12 or 13 I knew my local club was Worcester which was about a 45 minute drive. ...