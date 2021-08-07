Sevens wizards had a spell on Rosslyn Park

Brendan Gallagher continues his series looking at rugby’s great schools

IT’S time to sing the praises of a remarkable school and in particular one remarkable era, although alas that school is no longer with us.Ned Haig up in the Borders may have invented Sevens and many sides, headed up by Harlequins at the Middlesex Sevens, took the game forward, but it was arguably the Welsh wizards of Llanelli GS who perfected the art and showed how the game could and should be played at its best.They, of course, also excelled at fifteens during the school’s short history &...