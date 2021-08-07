Who’d want to see this lot waiting for them?

Brendan Gallagher delves into some of rugby’s most enduring images, their story and why they are still so impactful

What’s happening here?I’m not exactly sure because the Getty’s archive simply labels this ‘March, 1975’, but we do know that it is four of the fearsome Spanghero brothers lining up for Narbonne as they often did in the mid-70s. It was the biggest number that ever started for the First XV. To these eyes it looks very much like the “paddock” area out the back at one end of the old Stade Chaban Delmas in Bordeaux. ...