Oyonnax coaching job for Alex Codling

ALEX Codling is set to return to the game with a move across the Channel in time for next season.

The former England lock, who won one cap under Sir Clive Woodward against Argentina in 2002, has been looking for another coaching job after leaving Ealing Trailfinders.

The former teacher is set to move to ProD2 outfit Oyonnax Rugby, who missed out on promotion to the Top 14 by losing the play-offs.

He will replace Johann Authier, who has moved onto Valence Romans Drôme despite being relegated to the French Third Tier next season.

BY NEIL FISSLER

...