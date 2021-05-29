I knew how Dan felt waiting for his cap

MY LIFEIN RUGBYTHE FORMER ENGLAND B, MIDLANDS AND MOSELEY SCRUM-HALFSIMON ROBSON

Quick service: Simon Robson gets the ball out for Moseley Inset below: Playing for England BI HAD a real sense of déjà vu when I was in the crowd for an England game against Ireland in the Six Nations a couple of years ago. I was sat about three or four rows back in the Aviva Stadium watching my son, Dan, who was one of the replacements, warming up three or four times without actually getting on. I knew how he felt. I benched five times for England but that first cap ...