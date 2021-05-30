HARLEQUINS have agreed a deal with former England U20 international Christian Scotland-Williamson to revive his rugby career after three years in the NFL.

Former Worcester Warriors second row Scotland-Williamson , 27, shot to prominence with his 2017 tackle on Wasps’ Alex Rieder but left Sixways in 2018 in a bid to launch a career in American Football.

He joined the NFL’s International Player Pathway Programme as a tight-end and was picked up by the Pittsburgh Steelers, spending two years on their practice squad.

Waltham Forest-born Scotland-Williamson left the Steelers last summer after ...