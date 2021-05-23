Bath boss Hooper searches for emergency cover at hooker

BATH boss Stuart Hooper has spent the last week looking for a hooker to join the club until the end of the season.

Hooper started his emergency search to fill the middle of the front row after a string of blows in the last couple of weeks has left them struggling for the final three games.

Tom Dunn is suspended after being sent off twice in six weeks, while Jack Walker and Jacques du Toit are strugglng with injuries.

Academy hooker Tom Doughty has gone out on loan to Championship side Coventry.

