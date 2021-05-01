Lions need to heed that Prem warning or else!

COLIN BOAG

Predictably, there was a reaction to my comments on the Lions, and my view that perhaps the world has moved on since they were the biggest thing in British & Irish rugby.Then Steve Borthwick turned down a coaching role with them in favour of focusing totally on Leicester Tigers, which might be a sign of things to come.I stand by every word I wrote. By all means have Lions tours, but they need to accept their role in the game has changed since professionalism arrived. The news this week that Premiership Rugby had reached an agreement on player release ...