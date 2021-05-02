LONDON IRISH have added Leicester Tigers scrum-half Ben White to their wanted list for next season.

White, who hails from Stoke-on-Trent and celebrates his 23rd birthday later this month, joined the Tigers as an academy player.

He became the Tigers youngest-ever Premiership player when he made his debut against Harlequins as a 17-year-old.

Richard Wigglesworth is extending his playing career with the Tigers for another year which will fuel the Exiles’ attempts to land White.

Former England U20 international White extended his contract with the Tigers last summer and in 2019 was named in a...