Posse of clubs are chasing after Argentina flanker Pablo Matera

PABLO MATERA could be heading to the Premiership after playing in Super Rugby for the Crusaders next season.

Matera, 27, who had a spell with Leicester Tigers in 2013 as an injury replacement for Tom Croft, has two Premiership sides, Harlequins and London Irish, chasing him as well as Munster.

But the highly-rated flanker, who has been playing for Stade Francais, has agreed to move to the Crusaders, where he believes he can achieve his ambitions of winning a Super Rugby title.

Matera, who captained the Pumas to their first-ever win over the All Blacks last November before being strip...