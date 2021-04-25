Rock-bottom, but Jake Farnworth finds silver lining at Green & Whites

DANIEL GALLAN talks to Nottingham vice-captain about life at bottom of Tier Two

Jake Farnworth couldn’t help but feel a slight pang of jealousy this past week. As football fans rejected the notion of a proposed European Super League, filling social media with their contempt and protesting at famous grounds, the 26-year-old Nottingham hooker and vice-captain wondered what would happen if similar ideas were suggested in rugby.

“I’m not naive,” he assured The Rugby Paper. “I know that rugby and football exist in different universes. But yes, it did occur to me that rugby is trending towards a...