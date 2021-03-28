Helping Islanders stay home will aid England

COLIN BOAG

Banned: Mateo Carreras should have seen red for his eye gouge of Josh BassettIt has taken longenough, but it finally looks as though Super Rugby, with the support of World Rugby, will welcome two Pacific Islands team into their competition from 2022.While this is great news for the Islanders, it’s also good news for the future of the Premiership and English rugby.We all love watching Pacific Islanders playing in the Premiership, and every fan will have fond memories of the ones who have played for the team that they support, but it doesn’t take a lot of...