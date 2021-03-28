I’d tell Eddie – you’ve got until Christmas to get it right | Jeremy Guscott

RUGBY coaches do not change dramatically in terms of personality – even if they have life-changing moments. So, it is unlikely England’s fifth-place finish in the Six Nations, and the criticism that has followed, will alter Eddie Jones.

If Jones goes on with England to the 2023 World Cup it will be the longest he has been in a coaching job, but at the moment he has the advantage of being the best performing England head coach, winning 49 of his 64 internationals in charge.

However, it is a good thing that an RFU-appointed panel will do a debrief of this season to find answers for En...