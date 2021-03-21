Biarritz explore options far and wide

JAMES HARRINGTONFRENCH COLUMN

Talisman: Steffon Armitage is helping drive Biarritz’s bid for promotionAll has been quiet on the professional rugby front in France this week as fans looked ahead to what should have been the final match of this year’s tournament and the primetime highlight of Super Saturday – Les Bleus showdown with Wales at Stade de France.Covid and the rescheduling of France-Scotland for the evening of Friday, March 26 – and the frustrating prospect that Gregor Townsend may have to field a side without his Premiership-based players – ...