Cardiff Blues want big pay-off for Dwayne Peel

CARDIFF BLUES are holding out for substantial compensation before allowing Dwayne Peel to make an emotional return to the Scarlets.

The former Wales and Lions scrumhalf left the region 13 years ago to join Sale Sharks and is due to join up with Dai Young in the Wales capital next season.

Peel, 39, currently an assistant coach at Ulster, has signed a contract to join the Blues in the summer as an attack coach.

But following Glenn Delaney’s promotion to director of rugby at the Parc y Scarlets, he is wanted as head coach, which has sparked a poaching row.

The Blues have publicly said they w...