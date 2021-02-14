Scotland ace Taylor commits future to Saracens

NEWS EXTRA

By SAM JACKSON

LONG-SERVING centre Duncan Taylor has extended his contract at Saracens.

The Scotland international, 31, has penned a deal until the end of the 2021/22 season with an option to extend for another year.

Taylor joined the club a decade ago and has been a key part of their success.

In 2016 he was awarded the Players’ Player of the Season award – the year Mark McCall’s side won the prestigious domestic and European double – before becoming part of the illustrious Saracens 100 Club a year later.

Taylor, who featured for his count...