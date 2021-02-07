Bod was so humble, unlike Prem ‘stars’

MY LIFEIN RUGBY

TOM DENTON

Driving on: Tom Denton powers through the challenge of Fernandez Lobbe during the Premiership match between Leeds and Bath

PICTURE: Getty Images

THE FORMER LEEDS, LEINSTER, GLOUCESTER AND EALING TRAILFINDERS LOCK

IT was quite daunting when I first met Stuart Lancaster because he was so different from what I had known before in terms of coaching.

Up until then, I’d just had my Malton & Norton RUFC club coach, who was a family friend, so it was real step-up and an eye-opener.

He instilled in us Leeds academy lads what it meant to be...