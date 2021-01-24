JEREMY GUSCOTT

OUTSPOKEN AND UNMISSABLE… EVERY WEEK

Sanderson has ability to make Sharks big fish

Experienced: Alex Sanderson, inset, is used to working with top players like Owen Farrell and Maro Itoje

PICTURE: Getty Images

THERE is a temptation to think that any new director of rugby, like Alex Sanderson at Sale Sharks, will have all the time he needs to get everything he wants to across.

The reality is that it rarely happens. For instance, his former coaching colleague at Saracens, Paul Gustard, had only been at Harlequins for one and a half seasons as head of r...