Leave friendships in changing room, ref!

KYLE Sinckler’s twomatch ban for swearing at referee Karl Dickson is bad news. It is not just detrimental for the player, but also the match official – not to mention England’s Six Nations chances against Scotland now that their first-choice tighthead has been ruled out of their opening match at Twickenham.

However, the incident could have a silver lining if it becomes a catalyst to arrest the deeper, damaging trend undermining the authority of the referee.

