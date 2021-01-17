JEREMY GUSCOTT

OUTSPOKEN AND UNMISSABLE... EVERY WEEK

Itoje’s excellence shows why locks are top earners

In control: Maro Itoje wins the ball for England

PICTURE: Getty Images

AT first glance reports that second rows are now the most valuable players in the European club game based on a recent survey of wages across Premiership, the Top 14, and the PRO14, was a bit of a surprise.

If you look at them physically then there’s not a lot different in the second row, because the heights and weights of locks are pretty similar to when I was playing alongside the likes of W...