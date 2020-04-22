Doncaster Knights deducted five points for breaching RFU’s rules on agents

Doncaster Knights has received a five-point deduction for the 2019-20 Greene King IPA Championship season for the use of an unregistered intermediary.

Knights faced a disciplinary hearing into the signing of prop Dan Suter, who joined the Yorkshire club following a stint in New Zealand, and were found to have engaged with a player agent not approved by the RFU.

The decision of a disciplinary panel to deduct Knights points does not affect the outcome Championship relegation for the current season, with Yorkshire Carnegie confirmed to be playing in National One.

Doncaster, Suter and the intermediary Andy Blaylock admitted the charges under regulation 8.4.2 and in addition to the points’ deduction, the following sanctions were given by the independent disciplinary panel:

Doncaster Knights received a £1,500 fine suspended for two years from 22 November 2019 to be triggered in the event that the club uses the services of or engages with an unregistered agent at any point within that two-year period.

Dan Suter received a reprimand and a two-match ban, suspended for a period of two years from 22 November 2019 to be triggered in the event that the player uses the services of an unregistered agent at any point within that two-year period.

Andy Blaylock received a 12-month suspension from being involved in the administration of rugby union from 4 April 2020. For the avoidance of doubt, “administration” includes, but is not limited to, acting in the capacity of an agent, representative or adviser (whether registered or unregistered) of any player or club.

In the judgment the independent panel confirmed, as per RFU regulations, that an unregistered agent may not act in any way in the capacity of agent, representative or adviser to a club or a player, whether directly or indirectly, in the negotiation, arrangement or execution of any employment transaction or contract of employment.

It also noted that using a registered agent to sign off any such contract or negotiations which have been conducted using an unregistered agent does not prevent a breach of the regulations.

