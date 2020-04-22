Missed us? Buy TRP here!

Ex-Gloucester prop Gareth Denman one of two signings set to hit trail to Ealing

EALING TRAILFINDERS have snapped up former Yorkshire Carnegie, Rotherham Titans, Northampton Saints and Gloucester prop Gareth Denman.

The 29-year-old spent last season playing for Coventry after leaving the Cherry and Whites but is now off to London.

And Coventry team-mate No.8 Ryan Burrows, who has played for Rotherham Titans, Yorkshire Carnegie and Newcastle Falcons is joining him in Ealing.

Meanwhile, Exeter Chiefs have agreed a new deal with hooker Elvis Taione who joined them six years ago from Jersey Reds.

The Tongan international who played Super Rugby for the Waratahs and Western Force will be 37 next month.

NEIL FISSLER

