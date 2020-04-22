Ex-Gloucester prop Gareth Denman one of two signings set to hit trail to Ealing

EALING TRAILFINDERS have snapped up former Yorkshire Carnegie, Rotherham Titans, Northampton Saints and Gloucester prop Gareth Denman.

The 29-year-old spent last season playing for Coventry after leaving the Cherry and Whites but is now off to London.

And Coventry team-mate No.8 Ryan Burrows, who has played for Rotherham Titans, Yorkshire Carnegie and Newcastle Falcons is joining him in Ealing.

Meanwhile, Exeter Chiefs have agreed a new deal with hooker Elvis Taione who joined them six years ago from Jersey Reds.

The Tongan international who played Super Rugby for the Waratahs and Western Force will be 37 next month.

NEIL FISSLER

OUT NOW!



Six Nations and Premiership news on the front, spread feature with Wasps head coach @Leeblackett12 inside.



Available here: https://t.co/JBInhKR2ES pic.twitter.com/z2Jdn28Wfn — The Rugby Paper (@TheRugbyPaper) April 19, 2020

This article was brought to you by The Rugby Paper, the UK's best-selling rugby publication, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Rugby Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged Coventry, Ealing Trailfinders, Gareth Denman, Ryan Burrows