Will Hurrell, 30, announces retirement following stroke playing for Bristol

Bristol Bears centre Will Hurrell has ended his rugby career prematurely four months on from suffering a stroke while playing in the Premiership.

The 30-year-old announced his decision to retire after receiving specialist medical advice.

What was first believed to be a concussion after leaving the field of play in Bristol’s January 4 clash against Leicester Tigers, was later diagnosed as a stroke.

An issue Hurrell will not be able to make a recovery from to play rugby again.

“After speaking with specialists, I’ve been advised that I can’t engage in any contact sports because of my head injury. It’s been a really challenging year for me personally, but I accept this is the right decision for me and my family,” Hurrell said.

“I’ve been lucky to have played the sport I love and to have met brilliant people along the way. I’m proud of the career I’ve had and to have represented some fantastic clubs.

“Bristol has become my second home and I have genuinely loved every minute. I can’t thank the supporters enough for how welcome they have made me, and I’ll still be supporting the team at Ashton Gate.

“When I told Pat (Lam) about the news, he called a video conference team meeting and I spoke to the boys and they shared some really special messages. It was very emotional, but just hits home what an amazing culture we have at the Bears.

“Wherever this club ends up, there’s a sense of pride that I’ve played my part in that journey and made some friends for life along the way. Rugby has taught me many important values that I will carry into the next chapter of my life.”

