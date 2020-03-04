Saracens allay coronavirus fears over Vunipolas by making Mako available for selection

Saracens have issued a statement regarding Mako Vunipola’s self-isolation after returning from Tonga via Hong Kong, where the coronavirus outbreak has disrupted day-to-day life.

Vunipola and injured brother Billy journeyed to Tonga last month to tend to a family matter.

And after returning in time to be selected in Eddie Jones’ provisional squad to train for England’s Six Nations match against Wales this weekend, the RFU announced on Tuesday that Mako Vunipola had been held back from rejoining the team due to fears over the spread of coronavirus in Hong Kong.

The loosehead prop had a stopover at Hong Kong airport on his return from Tonga, and the RFU stated that Vunipola wasn’t in camp as a precaution.

“Mako is not in camp on medical grounds. He is not sick, but it is a precaution,” an RFU spokesperson said.

But Saracens have played down talk of the duo needing to self-isolate, and have made Mako available for selection in the Premiership this weekend.

“Billy Vunipola and Mako Vunipola returned to Saracens after visiting family in Tonga which included a short stop at Hong Kong airport,” a Saracens statement read.

“Travellers returning from Hong Kong are not currently subject to mandatory quarantine or self-isolation unless they become symptomatic.

“Neither Billy or Mako have displayed symptoms of the coronavirus and on their return to London were assessed by the club’s medical staff. The duo have been around the Saracens environment for the past couple of days, with the latter available for selection this weekend.

“Saracens will continue to follow the Public Health England and World Health Organisation regulations surrounding coronavirus and the medical staff will be closely monitoring Billy and Mako on a regular basis.”

Saracens welcome Leicester Tigers to Allianz Park this weekend in the Premiership.

