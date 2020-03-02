Chris Ashton leaves Sale Sharks and is heavily rumoured with Harlequins

Chris Ashton has left Sale Sharks with immediate effect.

The former England wing and the Premiership club have come to an agreement to part ways ‘by mutual consent’ and will now hit the open market.

A move to Harlequins has been mooted with the club currently dealing with injuries across their backline.

Ashton, 32, had been in form for Sale this season, scoring four tries in seven matches.

But his two-year stay in the north west has come to an unexpected end.

“Sale and Chris have reached a mutual agreement regarding the termination of his Sale Sharks contract and he will leave the club immediately,” a Sharks statement read.

“Sale would like to thank Chris for his efforts while at the club and wish him and his family all the best for the future.”

Ashton joined Sale from Toulon in 2018 in a move designed to reignite his career following a star showing for the Barbarians in their win over England at Twickenham, where he scored a hat-trick.

Part of five England squad since Eddie Jones took the helm, Ashton’s last cap came last year against France in the Six Nations.

PLAYER NEWS | Chris Ashton to leave Sale Sharks with immediate effect.



Read more here 👉 https://t.co/ZRNMbXlnEL#SharkTime | @Boll_insurance pic.twitter.com/Da7H0mYBcb — Sale Sharks🦈 (@SaleSharksRugby) March 2, 2020

This article was brought to you by The Rugby Paper, the UK's best-selling rugby publication, on-sale every Sunday.

To subscribe to The Rugby Paper CLICK HERE

Tagged Chris Ashton, Harlequins, Sale Sharks