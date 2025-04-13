Two changes for Scotland as they face winless Italy

PREVIEW...
■By BEN JAYCOCK
Scotland v Italy
Today. Kick-off 3pm, Hive Stadium
Captain: Scotland blindside Rachel Malcolm
SCOTLAND host winless Italy today in a match which could go a long way in deciding which side finishes with the Wooden Spoon.
Head coach Bryan Easson has made two changes from the defeat in France last time out.
Becky Boyd, fresh from a Scotland debut against France in the previous round, earns a first start for her country in the second row, in place of Hollie Cunningham, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the championship due to a hamstrin...
